Popular Fife racehorse trainer Sue Bradburne dies aged 70

Well-known and successful racehorse trainer Sue Bradburne has died after a long battle with illness.

The retired trainer, who was 70, sent out many runners from the family's stables at Ladybank after she took over from her husband Johnny in 1988.

She also saddled winners ridden by her children Mark and Lorna, both of whom carved out careers in the racing world.

Bradburne, who retired from training in 2012, rode in point-to-points and under rules in the late 1970s before marrying Johnny in 1973 after meeting at a hunt ball.

After taking over training, with her husband as assistant, she sent out her first winner, Sonsie Mo, at Sedgefield in 1989.

She saddled many winners but perhaps her most famous moment was when Blue Charm finished second in the Grand National at Aintree in 1999.

Her son Mark, a Cheltenham Festival winning rider, said the funeral would not take place before this year's Grand National on April 6.