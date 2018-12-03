Racehorse trainer Nick Alexander winning streak continues

Racehorse trainer Nick Alexander had cause to celebrate as his horses won two of last weekend’s biggest races at Newcastle and Carlisle, writes Shane Fenton

Those victories came on the back of a long priced double at Ayr last Thursday. Road to Gold ridden by Lucy Alexander won the two mile, five furlongs handicap hurdle, with the victory of Craiganboy in the three miles novices hurdle, ridden by Grant Cockburn. The horses were returned at odds of 20/1 and 14/1, respectively, giving any punter who backed them in a double a return of 315/1.

Lake View Lad won the Bet Victor Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle, which carried a first prize of almost £40k. The eight-year-old was settled in mid-division by Henry Brooke as Otago Trail put the pace to the race. The well fancied duo of Bishops Road and Big River both fell as Lake View Lad moved into contention. By the third last, he had joined Otago Trail. It all came down to who jumped the final fence best. As Otago Trail, having his first run for more than 600 days, put in a short one, Lake View Lad jumped clear to win at 8-1. Captain Chaos passed Otago Trail for second, two and three-quarter lengths away.

Nick said: “I was concerned, because he hadn’t run since April. I wanted to run at the first meeting here, but the ground was so fast. He’s a smashing horse. I wasn’t worried about stamina, but I was concerned I hadn’t got a run into him.”

At Carlisle the amazing run of success for the Kinneston stable, which is based outside Leslie, continued with another big race victory. Riding 15/8 favourite Calvigny, Lucy produced the ride of the day in getting the nine year old up in the shadow of the winning post to win the Northern Lights Middle Distance Chase final and a first prize of £21k.