Racer Jodie Chalk becomes Scottish Champion

Talented Glenrothes biker Jodie Chalk’s stock continues to rise after she made history at the Scottish Championship race meeting at East Fortune last month.

Jodie (24) won all four races as she dominated the proceedings to become the new Scottish National CB500 champion – Scotland’s first ever female Championship winner – on September 22.

Her dad Garfield, a retired firefighter and ex-Scottish Classic champion, was thrilled for her.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of what she has done, but if Jodie wanted to pack it all in tomorrow, I wouldn’t stand in her way, I want her to want it.

“I’m just happy to be involved and spend time with her. There’s no other woman achieved what she has on the track.”

The victory at East Fortune was just the latest success in a long list of accolades for racer Jodie, who has regularly beat her male counterparts over the past few seasons.

Jodie holds lap records at Knockhill and East Fortune, has won the Donington 500 Grand Prix and the prestigious Straiton Trophy previously held by 11-time Isle of Man champion Steve Hislop.

She is also a two-time winner of the Thunder Sport Superbike Scottish Championship as well as a runner-up in the British Championship.

She started out racing around 10 years ago and can tap into a fountain of knowledge and experience from her dad Garfield.

Her rise to prominence in the racing world – a male dominated sport – has captured the imagination of a local film-maker Alex Harron, who has made a 13-minute film documentary about her called The Racer.

Her story will also be told in a BBC documentary set to come out next year. So what has been the key to her success?

Garfield said: “She listens to people around her, she has got ambition and wants to be the best. There’s something built in us to think that we are too small or too poor, but I’ve always said to Jodie try your best.

“She is capable of a lot more, with the talent she has got. She was asked, ‘what’s it like to be in a man’s world’, and she said, ‘you should ask them what it is like for them to be in a woman’s’. She is beating them but she does not see gender as an issue.”

Finances have proven to be a stumbling block with tens of thousands of pounds needed to be raised each year to compete in the British championship.

Garfield added: “Ultimately, everybody wants to be in Moto GP. This victory could be a staging post for Jodie but it’s a financial thing, there is no question she has the talent to get to the top.”