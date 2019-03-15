REVEALED: Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council Awards winners

The 2018 Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council awards were held inside the atrium at Fife College’s St Brycedale campus last week.

Almost 200 guests were in attendance as a total of 14 awards were handed out, including the Fife Free Press Sports Personality of the Year, as voted for by readers of fifetoday.co.uk.

1. FFP Sports Personality of the Year Fife Free Press Sports Personality of the Year winner Connor Wood (Kirkcaldy Rugby) receives his trophy from FFP editor Allan Crow. Runners-up were motor racers Rory Butcher and Jonny Adam, and Fife Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume. CRANSTON IMAGERY Buy a Photo

2. Police Scotland (Fife Division) Junior Award John Buist of Flyers Trampoline Club receives the Junior Award trophy from Chief Inspector Tom Brown. Runners-up were Tiyan Shek (Fife Dance Dreams) and Elyse Milne (Dardas Diamonds baton twirlers) CRANSTON IMAGERY Buy a Photo

3. MacGregor Solicitors Youth Award Winner Arran Stowe, of Fins Swimming Club, receives his trophy from Alistair Cameron, representing sponsor MacGregor Solicitors. Runners-up: Rebecca McGowan (St Johnstone Women FC), Maia McLelland (Dardas Diamond baton twirlers) CRANSTON IMAGERY Buy a Photo

4. Fife Sport & Leisure Trust Senior Award World champion stock car racer Gordon Moodie (right) receives his award from Paul Hossack of Fife Sport & Leisure Trust. Runners-up were international fencer Chloe Dickson and Commonwealth Games medallist, swimmer Mark Szaranek. CRANSTON IMAGERY Buy a Photo

