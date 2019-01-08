Rising Phoenix: Fife martial arts club hopes to build on successful year

A Glenrothes martial arts club is hoping to continue its success into the new year after looking back on a successful 2018.

Rising Phoenix BJJ, located in Fife Martial Arts and Fitness Academy in Eastfield Industrial Estate, had a year to remember.

Competition-wise, the Brazilian Ju-Jitsu club have enjoyed consistent success including two Gi Junior World Champions, one NoGi Junior World Champion, three British champions, three junior national champions, and four UKBJJA International Open Champions.

In addition, the club has claimed 13 silver medals and eight bronze across the biggest competitions on the calendar.

BJJ instructor Victoria Coates said: “We have grown to the point where we are currently creating a second training room for the kids to train in as we start to regularly have classes with almost 40 kids on the mat.

“The standard this year has grown so fast but it is the overall team effort and growth of all the kids that has been really impressive.

“This is something we will continue to invest our time in going forward.

“None of this would be possible without the support network of coaches and parents at our club.

“It really is a privilege to have all the coaches give up their time to believe in the kids program and pass on their knowledge to the kids at the club.

“I can’t thank them all enough.

“I have a feeling 2019 is going to bring even bigger things for the kids at Rising Phoenix.”