Safyaan set for Kenya test

Safyaan Sharif is expected to play a key part in Scotland’s crucial cricket double header against Kenya this week.

Buckhaven’s Sharif has been in Dubai with the national side since November as Scotland prepared itself for the World Cricket League Championship games.

The Scots need one win from the two matches, to be played at Dubai International Sports Stadium, to secure their place in the ICC World Cup Qualifier, in Zimbabwe next year.

The go into the games on the back of a ICC Intercontinental Cup defeat to Ireland, the Scottish side bowled out for 178.

Head coach Grant Bradburn said, “While our bowling and fielding was high-class throughout the match, our batting unit simply couldn’t put the runs on the board to be in command of the contest.

“The team are disappointed not to beat Ireland before they embark on Test cricket, there is acceptance and good learning to be tucked away from our I-Cup campaign before we move back into one day mode against Kenya.

“The priority of this tour has been the final two Kenyan games.”