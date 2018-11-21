Saints make a big splash as they head towards title

St Andrews took another big step to clinching the British Universities Premier League title with an emphatic 38-6 home win over second placed University of Manchester.

Saints have made a habit of starting games strongly and they did this again, finding the back of the net three times in the opening minute and a half with goals from Kimberly Watson and Laura Jimenez. Saints never let up in the first period as they stretched the score out to 10-1 with further goals from Jimenez, Ruby Versfeld, Meg Hedrick and Nikki Thompson.

Action from St Andrews Water Polo Women's game against Manchester.

The second period saw some spectacular goals with Versfeld and Watson adding three each to their tally and Fresher Caitlin Donnelly opening her account. The first half ended 19-2 with Saints in full control.

The second half was more of the same as St Andrews tried some new defensive systems, the ever-improving Alex Maher made some excellent saves as the Saints saw the game out for a 38-6 victory.

Saints’ women travel to Durham University next where they fully expect a stern test at the home of the reigning champions.

The Saints line-up was: Alex Maher, Amelia Fletcher, Brynn Walsh, Nikki Thompson, Becky Yates, Bekah Kaufman, Ruby Versfeld, Caitlin Donnelly, Meg Hedrick, Kim Watson, Laura Jimenez and Rhiannon MacLeod.