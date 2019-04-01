Scotland international Greaves returns to Glenrothes

Glenrothes Cricket Club received a boost this week with the return of Scotland internationalist all-rounder Chris Greaves as head coach.

Greaves, who enjoyed a five-year stint at the Glens between 2011 and 2016, says he wanted to return to the club that “gave him his chance” in Scottish cricket. Glenrothes will play in the Strathmore and Perthshire league after giving up their place in the East of Scotland Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

Greaves said: “I’ve always admired the work ethic at GCC and will always think of my previous stint with fondness and many happy memories. The club is in a period of transition and need those with its’ best interests at heart to step up.”

Club director Greig Hopcroft said: “Chris was hugely successful at the club, and the players always enjoyed his coaching sessions. We know he’ll be working around his Scotland commitments, as well as Forfarshire CCC and the Caledonian Highlanders; but he’s on board and committed to helping the club as much as he can during 2019.”