Silver success for Kirkcaldy gymnast Emily Bremner

Kirkcaldy gymnast Emily Bremner delivered incredible performances at the Women’s Artistic Championships in Perth.

On day one, Emily won the silver medal overall with a personal best score of 50.150 missing out one title by 0.30.

Further success followed with her team mates from Dundee GC2K when they won team bronze.

Saturday’s performance led to qualification for all four finals on the Sunday.

Emily took on the challenge across all four and won a further silver on Beam, silver on Vault, fourth place on Bars and sixth on Floor.

The 17-year-old is a student at Balwearie High combining her studies with travel and training to Dundee five days a week where she is coached by Bea Petersen, head performance coach at Dundee Gymnastics Club 2K.

Her next challenge will be the British Women’s Artistic Championships in Liverpool next month where she has the chance to compete against Olympic and Commonwealth medal winners.