Step Rock Swimming Club’s 90th anniversary AGM

Step Rock Amateurs Swimming Club hosted its 90th anniversary AGM on Sunday evening at St Andrews Bowling Club.

The evening was well attended by swimmers, parents, guardians, grandparents and life members of the club.

The committee for the year 2018/19 were proposed and seconded and we welcomed some new committee members and thanked others for their service to the club.

Claire Thoms from the club said: “The coaches’ report summed up the achievements of our swimmers over the last successful year and reported that Step Rock would like to continue with outdoor swim training and events just as Step Rock began 90 years ago.

“Club records that were broken this year were celebrated and the swimmers congratulated. New life members were awarded and it was fantastic to hear the background and reasons for their nominations and to reflect on everything they have done for the club over the years.

“The raffle was drawn with fantastic prizes being won by our swimmers’ family and friends and we raised a total of £2250! There was an auction to raise further funds for the club in order to continue developing our swimmers and coaches in the future.

“It was a pleasure to see all of our swimmers socialising and coming together as a team to celebrate and acknowledge their achievements.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors Shepherds, St Andrews Community Trust, Thorntons, Henderson Black, New St Andrews Japan Golf Trust, Jannettas, Abbey Cleaning and all the local businesses who provided raffle and auction prizes.

“Thanks also to all of our extremely committed, hard working volunteer coaches and thanks to our technical officials, our management committee and sub committees for successfully steering Step Rock through its 90th year.”