Swimming champ Hannah Miley delivers coaching session to Glenrothes youngsters

Up-and-coming swimmers enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime afternoon with Hannah Miley, who is fresh from securing a bronze medal at the 2018 European Championships.

Double Commonwealth champion Miley scooped bronze in the 400m individual medley in the Glasgow 2018 European Championships. She has previously won silver in the 400m individual medley swimming event at the Gold Coast Games in April 2018, and gold at successive Games in Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 competing in the same event.

The coaching sessions ran on August 10 and 11 and were organised by Miley’s main sponsor legal firm Watermans.

Miley, who is one of Scotland’s most decorated athletes, worked with the budding amateurs from Glenrothes ASC on their stroke technique, turning skills and more at the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes and Gracemount Leisure Centre in Edinburgh.

The event saw her discuss her illustrious career to date and deliver advice on how nutrition and a positive mindset can elevate an athlete.

Hannah who enjoys the prospect of coaching, said: “I love hosting these sessions and it makes for a nice change of pace after training for the European Championships to be the one coaching.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to stress that, while time in the pool is important, attitude and commitment to the sport are also vital, particularly when swimmers are at this stage.

“These are really the things that can make the difference if you are aiming to succeed at the top of the sport.”