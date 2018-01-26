Syme excited to drive back into tour campaign

Connor Syme couldn’t wait to get his 2018 started at this weekend’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.

The European Tour event teed off yesterday (Thursday) following on from last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, won by England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Syme will be in good company in Dubai with Major winners Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson amongst the entry list.

But Syme will be concentrating only on himself as he picks up from the two tour events already played this season at the end of 2017.

Ahead of the tournament starting, which happened as we were going to press, Syme said: “I can’t wait for it.

“Niall Horan (founder of Syme’s management company Modest! Golf) will be heading out to play with Rory in the pro-am and we’ll have the whole team out as well which will be great.

“It’s an opportunity to get a bit of momentum going now for the rest of the year.

“I’m excited about it.”

Syme started his round yesterday (Thursday) along with Thai golfer Phachara KhongWatmai and Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

Syme already has two top 15 finishes to his name in the professional ranks at the Portugal Masters and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The first two events of the season, the Mauritius Open and Joburg Open, resulted in missed cuts.