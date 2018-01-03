Syme set for the top in 2018

Former European Tour pro Nick Dougherty reckons Drumoig’s Connor Syme is on course for a terrific 2018.

Dougherty, a three time pro winner and now the face of Sky Sports’ golf coverage, lists the 22-year-old as ‘one to watch’ on the broadcaster’s website.

Syme turned pro in the second half of 2017 and recorded two top 15 finishes before winning his tour card outright.

Dougherty said: “I spent some time with him during the Dunhill and he’s clearly level-headed, mature and very strong mentally. And his performance throughout the week proved he has got all the shots in his locker.”

“He’s more than capable of winning some silverware in 2018.”