Syme starts life as a tour player

Drumoig’s Connor Syme has teed off in his first tournament as a fully fledged European Tour player.

The 22-year-old, who has played three competitions as a pro after leaving the amateur ranks at the end of summer, won his tour card recently after breezing through qualifying school.

And he’s wasted little time in getting into the mix, competing at the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open this weekend.

With top European pros also involved at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the Australian PGA Championship, the event presents Syme with a chance to hit the ground the running. Amongst those also in the field at Mauritius are Louis Oosthuizen and Scott Hend.