Syme straight into Joburg Open tester

Connor Syme continues life as a European Tour pro this week when he competes at the Joburg Open in South Africa.

Syme played his first event after winning his main tour card last week at the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open where he missed the cut after recording rounds of 72 and 71.

A double bogey in each of his two rounds dashed his hopes of making the weekend, blotting what were otherwise decent scorecards.

The Drumoig 22-year-old has no time to dwell on his campaign in Mauritius as he heads straight for the next competition.

Despite only turning pro this year, the Joburg Open will be familiar territory for Syme, who played at the event when it was held at the turn of this year.