Team Fife volleyball side making a comeback

Readers may remember Team Fife, the first division volleyball team that was always in the top three teams in Scottish Volleyball.

They had Scottish internationalist from Kirkcaldy, Mike Penny, Great Britain player Geoff Marshall and London Olympian Mark McGivern (more of him to come in future reports).

However, the rising cost of hiring halls in Fife proved too much for them to continue competing in the national leagues and Team Fife appeared to call it a day.

However, they never stopped. In fact, the team continued developing junior players to represent Fife in the Twin Town Olympiads, and then Fife’s community schools programme sports development expertise allowed Team Fife to restart.

Having now won the Perth and Kinross volleyball league Division 1 in recent seasons, last season demonstrated the progress made by the Fifers, as they not only won the first division – they also won it without losing a set in the whole season.

Gaining sponsorship from ‘Chucks Tyres’ in Glenrothes certainly raised the expectations of all the players to improve and succeed but coach Colin McGinlay, and the Malaysian coach, Teoh, were very impressed with the way Team Fife completely dominated all opposition.

The picture shows members from both of Team Fife’s teams as they ‘gear up’ in their Chucks Tyres strips for the 2018-19 season.