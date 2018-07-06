Thrills and spills as British Superbikes return to Knockhill

The Bennetts Insurance British Superbike Championship returns to Knockhill Racing Circuit this weekend for the fifth round of the 2018 season.

The BSB always attracts huge crowds to Knockhill with around 15,000 fans expected to attend over the weekend, making it the joint biggest sporting event of the year at Knockhill with the Dunlop British Touring Car Championship in August.

Leon Haslam doubled up on race victories recently at Snetterton following an incredible finish to the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race when the JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider and Josh Brookes were so close they collided on the drag to the finish line.

It all came down to the final lap and Haslam had the edge but a hard-charging Brookes made a lunge at the last corner to grab a slight advantage. The pair collided on the drag to the finish line and it gave Dixon the chance to split the pair with an incredible 0.129s covering the top three with Haslam victories and Brookes in third.

Elsewhere in a quality Superbike grid, the Scottish brothers Taylor and Tarran Mackenzie are set to make their home Superbikes debut.

Sons of Triple Superbike Champion Niall Mackenzie are finally on potential race winning bikes and are beginning to get on top of their 210hp racing monsters.

In the Supersport 600 support race, Rory Skinner, the 16-year-old Scot from Perth, will make his Supersport debut following several successful outings on the Kawasaki in Scottish championship races.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out on the 600 and racing in front of my home fans,” said Rory. “Being part of the British Talent Cup is a great opportunity but with only six race weekends it is important to get some more meetings under my belt.”

Three days of action kicks off on Friday with Free Practice for all the championship classes.

Saturday builds with some support races and qualifying for the Superbikes as they battle for pole position. On Sunday, nine British Championship races feature for the Superbikes, Superstock 1000s, Junior Supersport’s, Superstock 600s Monostar and Sidecars.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the gate or via www.knockhill.com.