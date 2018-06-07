Twin brothers show their skills at martial arts competition

Twin brothers from Kirkcaldy showed tremendous skill to medal in a renowned mixed martial arts competition.

Dean and Connor Loughran, both P7 pupils at Burntisland Primary, took part in the Matt Fiddes Northern Mixed Martial Arts Championships held in Penrith last month.

The event combines a variety of different martial arts disciplines including kick-boxing, taekwondo and kung-fu.

Up against competitors from south of the border, Dean came home with two medals - one gold and one silver - while brother Connor landed three, namely two silvers and a bronze.

Dean’s gold came in the hand-drill event, while his silver was won in the kick-box category for blue belt holders aged 12 and over.

Connor, who competed in the brown stripe belt aged 12 and over category, claimed bronze in kick-combo, while his two silvers came in kick-box and hand-drill.

Their success left mum, Amanda, beaming with pride.

“They’ve both done amazingly well,” she said.

The boys train with Mr Alexander Hunter three times a week at the local Matt Fides Mixed Martial Arts Club held in Hill of Beath Community Centre on Thursdays, Kingskettle on Fridays, and in the Philp Hall in Kirkcaldy on Saturdays.

Matt Fiddes is regarded as one of the most respected fitness and martial arts experts in the world with over 700 schools in the UK and worldwide.

He first discovered a talent for self-defence at seven after being bullied at school.

Leaving school at 16 with no qualifications he opened the first Matt Fiddes Martial Arts School in his hometown of Barnstaple, North Devon, with just £100.

Today, he now runs a multi-million pound, international martial arts franchise.

Matt is planning to visit Kirkcaldy and Amanda believes her boys have benefitted from the training:

“There’s certainly been a change in their self-discipline and confidence,” she added.

“That’s what it’s all about – respect and discipline.”

Dean and Connor are now preparing for The Scottish Championships, which are held on June 23rd.