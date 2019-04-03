UFC bout for Kirkcaldy fighter Stevie Ray

Kirkcaldy MMA star Stevie Ray will take on Brazilian Leonardo Santos in his 10th Ultimate Fighting Championship bout.

The fighter is set to appear on the main card for the bout which will take place at UFC Stockholm on June 1.

The 29-year old has not appeared in the octagon since October 2018 when he defeated Jessin Ayari by decision at UFC Fight Night 138 which was held at the Avenir Centre in Canada.

The bout was a crucial win for Ray following two consecutive losses and probably saved his UFC career.

Overall, lightweight contender Ray, nicknamed ‘Braveheart’, has won six of his last nine fights.

Santos (39) is unbeaten in six but hasn’t fought since October of 2016, when he defeated Adriano Martins via decision and has been plagued by injury over the past few years.

A win for Ray at the Ericsson Globe in Sweden against the Brazilian welterweight champion would push him up the UFC rankings.