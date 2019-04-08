UFC fighter Stevie Ray tops the bill at MMA event in Fife

Fife is preparing for one of the biggest Mixed Martial Arts’ nights Scotland has seen in recent years.

Kirkcaldy based UFC star Stevie Ray will top the bill at the Art of Combat event in Dunfermline later this month.

Gracie Barra Fife head coach Darren Clark will take on Stevie Ray in a submission only contest.

He is set to lock horns in the cage in a ‘superfight’ with Fife’s only Brazilian Jiu Jitsu professor, Darren Clark, in a ‘submission only’ contest.

The bout has already got fight fans across the country fired up and swamping social media with predictions and chat.

The Art of Combat - AOC - last graced the Alhambra Theatre stage four years ago with a sold-out event and this year will prove to be no different.

It is organised by sibling promotions team, Steven and Darren Clark, who are weighing in on the increasing worldwide popularity of mixed martial arts.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s top stars, like Stevie Ray, all began their journeys fighting in the octagon at local events just like the AOC.

The fight card is stacked with more than a dozen highly anticipated bouts.

Popular local Deano Begg will make his professional featherweight debut against Thomas Hepburn while bantamweights Kelson Duffy and Scott Drummond will square up in what could be their final fight before turning pro.

Valentine Duke will be backed by a huge following as he takes on Dane Dickson.

There will also be a special charity boxing bout between Danny Clarke and Edinburgh’s Enzo Parente, whose daughter, Lana, died in tragic circumstances earlier this year.

But the highlight of the event will be the submission-only grappling match between Stevie Ray and Gracie Barra Fife head coach Darren.

Stevie’s last amateur fight was on The Art of Combat’s 2010 show before he moved to the Cage Warriors promotion and went on to win a world title vacated by Conor McGregor.

He has recently opened up an MMA gym in Kirkcaldy and is a top wrestler and the fight between him and Darren, a British BJJ champion and Fife’s only resident black belt, will be worth the entry fee alone.

Darren, from Glenrothes, said: “It’s a fantastic time for MMA to return to Fife, the fans have been asking for another event for years.

“I’ll be stepping out of my comfort zone to take on Stevie and it will be a very tough challenge.”

For more details of the event on Saturday, April 27 visit the Art of Combat Facebook page.