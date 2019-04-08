Veteran runner Bill Duff continues his dominance in M70 races

Since starting competing in M70 events this year veteran Falkland Trail Runner Bill Duff has been hoovering up age-category prizes with regularity.

This continued on Sunday when he was the leading over-70 in the Fleetwood 10k. The race starts behind the Marine Hall Gardens and runs along Fleetwood’s Outer Promenade and Esplanade with great views over Morecambe Bay. Bill covered the course in 54 minutes 22 seconds.

Twenty four hours earlier Bill was among a group of four Skwerls who ran the Chacefield Woods 6k Trail Race. There was a good run from Mark Webster who finished second overall in 27 minutes 09 seconds. Alan Gardener followed Mark home in 36 minutes 02 seconds, Bill was timed at 40m 23s with Karen Campbell coming home in 46m 47s.

A trio of FTR members ran the 13.1k Kilomothon in Edinburgh, Fiona Malone, Ruth McGinn and Laura Robertson crossed the finish line in unison in 1h 21m 17s. Fife AC’s Ryan Lafferty won the race in 42.52. He took the victory by over 30 seconds from Marcus A’agrosa of Gala Harriers in 43.28.

The Falkland club were also represented in the Tay ‘10’ which starts and finishes in the George Duncan Athletics Arena in Perth. Daniel Kershaw was the first Skwerl to finish in 1h 21m 14 seconds, he was followed over the line by Andy Cameron 1;24.06 and Ky Smith 1:27.14. Annabel Simpson won the race in a season’s best of 59.21. There were also age group wins for Hilary Ritchie in the V60 category and Alan Gibson in the V50 category.

Further afield, Steph Pennycook won the Brisbane 10k in Australia. Steph, who is based in Sydney for six weeks as part of the final year of her medical degree at Edinburgh University, was pleased to run a course record of 34.17 despite the 6am start and the humid conditions.