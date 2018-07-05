VIDEO: Fife motorbike racer Jodie Chalk steers her way onto big screen

A talented female motorbike racer from Glenrothes is starring in a film about her remarkable achievements on the track.

Jodie Chalk, from Glenrothes, regularly beats her male counterparts and has notched up some hugely impressive wins in the last two years.

Jodie Chalk, motorbike racer from Glenrothes.

At 24, she is a two-time winner of the Thunder Sport Superbike Scottish Championship as well as runner-up in the British Championship.

She holds lap records at both Knockhill and East Fortune racing circuits, as well as winning the Donington 500 Grand Prix. She is also the first woman to win the Straiton Trophy, previously held by Hawick-born racer and 11-time Isle of Man TT legend Steve Hislop.

Her success in a male-dominated sport caught the attention of film-maker Alex Harron, from Kirkcaldy, who has immortalised her in the movie, The Racer.

The 13-minute film premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival last month and Alex is hoping to secure more cash to convert it into a full-length documentary, following Jodie on her quest to retain her status as the number one female motorcyclist in Britain.

Jodie was just four years old when she first rode a motorcycle.

She has been racing since the age of ten after getting the bug from dad Garfield, a retired firefighter and ex-Scottish Classic champion.

The high costs of competing saw Garfield work 80-hour weeks to support his daughter, with Jodie doing two full time jobs, one a day shift and one at night.

In the teaser trailer for The Rider, Jodie says: “Being a female racer who does win races, it can be a shock to some of the racers that haven’t had that before.

“There will be people who don’t like it, but once you’re on the bike you’re a racer and it doesn’t matter what colour you, or what gender you are. All that goes out the window.”

Describing her passion for the sport, she added: “You’re flying round corners at crazy speeds and you’re going hanging off a bike at ridiculous angles so your body’s kind of actually telling you ‘this is not the best place to be’.

“You have to fight that instinct constantly, which is a massive, massive rush. It’s almost like your blood is on fire.”

Jodie’s dream is to become the first female British MotoGP champion.