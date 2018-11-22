Volleyball: Kinross High School pupils shine at Edinburgh tournament

Scottish Volleyball’s Edinburgh festival for S2/3 boys and girls took place at Napier University on Tuesday and Kinross High School boys and girls performed well throughout the day despite arriving late due to a horrendous traffic jam on the M90.

The morning competition saw four groups of teams and both the Kinross boys and girls qualified in the top league for the afternoon fixtures.

Scottish Volleyball and London 2012 Olympic women's captain Lynn Beattie presenting the winning Kinross boys' team with a replica mini-volleyball to team captain Ben McLachlan.

The afternoon fixtures saw the Kinross boys finish undefeated to lift the trophy. While the girls were unlucky, losing out to Belmont High School in a spirited performance by a mere three points.

London 2012 Olympians Ben Pipes and Lynn Beattie presented the awards to the winning teams, congratulating all players for a very sporting day’s volleyball.