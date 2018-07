West End Bowling Club has proffered its congratulations to Gary Mackie, Simon Bell, Steven Stewart and Malky Syme, pictured above, on winning the Fife Bowling Association Fours competition recently at Leven Bowling Club.

The Lang Toun players edged out opponents Buckhaven by 18-17.

The Kirkcaldy club also passed on its congratulations to Sandy Welsh on reaching the final of the singles competition, where he finished runner-up, despite a valiant effort.