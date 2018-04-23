Wilson storms to Battle Trophy title at Crail

Tyneside’s James Wilson became the first English winner of the 72-hole Battle Trophy Open at Crail Golfing Society’s Craighead links over a typical sunny, breezy seaside weekend.

His brilliant third round, course record equalling, nine-under-par 63 included an eagle and eight birdies and lacerated Euan Walker’s lead from five strokes to one.

Playing in the worst conditions of the day, Kilmarnock Barassie man Walker could birdie only two holes in his last 27 and was unable to hold the charging Wilson at bay.

The closing 69 of Stonehaven’s Scottish champion, Sam Locke’s was impressive and also puts Wilson’s last-round 73 into some perspective.

Wilson said: “I have entered the Lytham Trophy, so felt that I needed some competitive golf as preparation and having heard about the Battle Trophy tournament.

“I have been very impressed with the standard of the Crail course, the condition of the greens and the very high standard of golf being played.

“There are a lot of good golfers in the North-east of England who should make the effort to come here and play in this competition.”

Euan Walker, who had led the tournament throughout the first three rounds, was sanguine in defeat, stating that he was happy with his performance and he could not have done much more in the last round, such was the effect of the weather.

Recent winner of the Craigmiller Park Open and Scottish Champion of Champions title at Leven, Keiran Cantley was disappointed not to have ever got his challenge going properly.