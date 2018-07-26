Wrestlers get set to grapple at Fife Ice Arena

The World Wide Wrestling League’s Live American Style grappling is on its way back to Kirkcaldy for a special summer spectacular.

The event, ever popular with youngsters and families, is on at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday, August 4.

Emily Hayden in action

This tour features a former WWE star, Colt Cabana – a world-travelled professional wrestling who will be in Scotland during August, performing his own one-man show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Promoter Mike Musgrave said: “We are excited to be taking advantage of Colt being in the area and being able to bring Fife Wrestling fans a chance to see Cabana compete live.”

The Kirkcaldy event is also set to include Blondie Barratt, a British wrestling veteran from Sheffield – whom older wrestling fans may remember from ITV’s soon-to-be returning ‘World of Sport’ wrestling series on a Saturday afternoon, alongside his former tag team partner Kendo Nagasaki.

W3L Heavyweight Champion, Kirkcaldy’s Mike Musso, is also due to take to the stage, while a ladies’ match is also on the bill.

Doors open at 2.30pm, with the first match set to take to the ring at 3pm.

The World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presents popular American Style Wrestling events across the UK.

It hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling, from the UK and abroad.

Matches are to be taped for the weekly web series which features contests from around the country, ‘W3L Wrestling Showdown’.

This can be viewed free of charge every week from W3LNetwork.com.

More information is available by visiting the website www.W3Lwrestling.com, following it on Twitter @W3Lwrestling, or on facebook at w3lwrestling.