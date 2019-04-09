Wrestling returns to Fife with launch of Seven Deadly Sins competition

Big time wrestling returns to Fife this month.

The World Wide Wrestling League – W3L Wrestling Showdown takes place at Buckhaven Community Centre on Saturday April 20.

Emily Hayden, wrestler (Pic: David J Wilson)

matches will be filmed for the organiser’s weekly web series which features contests from around the country.

The event in Buckhaven will feature a huge main event as the annual Seven Deadly Sins tournament will begin.

Buckhaven will host the first two stages of the tournament that will see seven top stars compete in an over the top rope battle royal followed by singles competition as they hope to advance the the final stages of the tournament in Edinburgh and earn a future championship match.

Wrestlers scheduled to compete in the tournament include three of Fife’s own top stars –Kirkcaldy’s Mike Musso and Euan G Mackie as well as Cardenden’s Taylor Bryden.

The W3L Womens Championship will also be on the line as Emily Hayden defends her championship.

Tickets are currently on sale from HERE www.W3LWrestling.com and will also be available at the venue on the day of the event.