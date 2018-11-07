Mother Nature shines down on new links

Scotland’s excellent summer allowed those creating north east Fife’s newest golf course to get ahead of schedule.

The new Clive Clark-designed Dumbarnie Links had been ‘tentatively’ scheduled to open in spring 2020.

But the course workers were gifted warmer than average temperatures and minimal precipitation over the summer, which allowed construction and grassing crews to get slightly ahead of schedule.

“There was already so much to be excited for with Dumbarnie Links – a spectacular parcel of land with extraordinary sweeping panoramic water views over the Firth of Forth, in the ideal location for a bucket-list golf experience,” said award-winning course architect Clive Clark.

“With everything else that has gone right so far in the early stages, there is a palpable energy about how great this genuine links golf course is going to be.

“It’s very exciting.

Located on the north shore of the Firth of Forth, Dumbarnie Golf Links already has all 18 holes shaped –14 of them featuring ocean views.

All 18 greens have already been seeded with a fescue/bentgrass combination, and 17 fairways have already been seeded – all just five months into the construction process.

Tee boxes and walking trails will feature a rye/fescue grass combination.

All 18 holes will be finished ahead of schedule.

“We already had so much optimism for success when we got the green light to build Dumbarnie Links, and with the assistance of some record-breaking weather courtesy of Mother Nature in 2018, there is even more excitement building for this once-in-a-lifetime project.” said Luke Beardmore, OB sports senior vice president of Agronomy and Construction.

“The much warmer and dryer than normal temperatures have allowed for a quicker, stronger, and better overall grow-in.

“Having such a great stand of turf this early in the project should help the course mature and be in fabulous condition before we open in the Spring of 2020.”

Construction of the golf course began in late May of2018, with the goal of getting it seeded by the end of 2018.