Motorcyclist Jamie from Glenrothes shines in the Mediterranean sun

First place on the podium in Andorra for Jamie Galloway of Glenrothes

Jamie Galloway has just returned from competing in the first four rounds of the Motorcycle Trials World Championship.

The 17-year-old spent two days in Spain and two days in Andorra in his first ever attempt at a world championship.

There were 27 competitors in his class, on a TRS 125cc motorbike, during the event.

On day one, Galloway secured an amazing fourth place, secured by third position on day two, which meant a place on the podium.

From there, it was on to Andorra and, on day one, the Auchmuty High School pupil made his dreams come true by finishing first.

He followed this on the second day with another third-placed performance.

Galloway is currently sitting in second place overall in the World Championship with two events remaining, one day in Belgium and one day in France, in August.

The teenager has been riding motorcycle trials since the age of three and he is a previous Scottish and British Champion.

He also helped to fund the huge expense by completing an official coaching qualification and running four different coaching sessions for adults and youths, in conjunction with Dunfermline Motorcycle Club, raising over £1500.