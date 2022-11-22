Supermoto enthusiasts turn on style in day of racing at Crail

A total of 24 competitors raced in teams of four for four hours at Crail Raceway - in spite of the wintery weather conditions on Sunday.

Six teams competed with racers ranging in age from nine to 50 years old on converted motocrossers, pitbikes, and mini GP bikes with road racing tyres. The supermotos ranged from 90cc to 570cc.

One racer from each team took to the track at a time and tried to rack up as many laps as possible in a 20 minute stint.

Abbie Bremner, aged nine, in action.

They would then would pit and someone from their team would run in full leathers and boots with the transponder timing device to the next racer waiting in the dummy grid.

The winning team, "Ella's Boys", completed an astounding 234 laps - 58.5 laps per hour on average

The David Blair Memorial Cup event is one of the highlights of the racing season and the team event wraps up the Scottish Supermoto race season.