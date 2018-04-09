Moyer: If I keep playing it will be in Fife

There were mixed emotions for Fife Flyers defenceman Russ Moyer following Saturday's play-off semi-final defeat to Cardiff Devils.

The 35-year-old from North Bay, Ontario was in sentimental mood as he reflected on the disappointment over missing out on a place in Sunday's final, while also bursting with pride over his team mates accomplishments over the course of the season.

There was also a hint of sadness in his voice over the prospect of potentially bringing a long and distinguished playing career to an end.

Moyer will consider hanging up his skates this summer, but after playing a captain's role in helping to lead a close-knit Fife team to their most successful ever EIHL season, including a first Gardiner Conference title, he has not completely ruled out a return.

"I love the game still, and have so much fun playing and being around the guys," Moyer said.

"But at my age you've always go to think about the long term, and my wife has been putting off her teaching career for years on my account.

"That being said, we both love it in Fife and if I do play hockey next year, it will be with the Fife Flyers.

"I was quite upset last Saturday after the Storm game thinking that might have been my last time playing in front of the home fans in Fife.

"I don't know. We'll sit down and figure it out over the summer.

"I'm going to go home and still train like I'm playing - I do that every summer.

"If something comes up that is better for our family, then it will definitely need to be something really good to bring me away from Fife."

A smooth puck-handler, Moyer has been a class act in his two years in Kirkcaldy, providing a measure of calm and experience along the blueline.

As a former Elite League winner with Sheffield Steelers, he is equally respected off the ice, both as a leader in the dressing room and a gentleman by all who come into contact with him.

His performances throughout the season suggest he still has more to offer.

"Every year gets a little harder, but for a 35-year-old my body feels good," he said.

"The weekend was as little tough, the ice wasn't very good and I struggled with my legs.

"But, all in all, I feel I can skate and play at this level for another couple of years.

"If it is the end it's nice to go off knowing you can still play another year or two, so we'll see ..."

If Moyer has laced up his skates for the final time then he will be able to look back fondly on a successful final season in Fife.

"I'm really proud of what we did this year," he said.

"It was the club's first time winning a trophy in the Elite League and to upset Manchester last weekend and reach the finals weekend makes me really proud to call myself a member of this club.

"I think that goes for every man within the organisation. We've regained a lot of pride, and what Dutes and Hutch are doing to bring a more professional attitude around the club, and a more consistent winning atmosphere, is really coming to fruition.

"Hopefully they can keep the majority of the guys for next year and just build on it. It's a good stepping stone for the club.

"It's just unfortunate we weren't quite good enough to get to the play-off final but credit to Cardiff - they've got four full lines coming at you non-stop.

"We had a really good first period and if we got the early goals it might have been different, but in the end we just ran out of gas.

"They showed why they are the top club in the league this year, and even though we lost it's not anything to be ashamed about. We still have a lot to be proud of."