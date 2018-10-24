MP lays out the healthy benefits of playing golf

As co-chair of the APPG on Golf, Stephen Gethins MP opened an event in Parliament to promote the global consensus on the health benefits of golf.

The recent event was held in conjunction with the R&A, Golf and Health Project, and International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH).

A scientific consensus linking golf and health, commissioned by the World Golf Foundation and supported by The R&A, was recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, with findings revealing that playing golf is associated with a range of physical and mental health benefits.

New studies are also underway to investigate improved quality-of-life through golf and on the sport’s positive impact on people with a wide range of diseases including dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Mr Gethins MP, said: “It is clear that playing and even getting out to watch golf, delivers health benefits for people of all ages as health-enhancing physical activity and helps prevent a range of non-communicable diseases.”

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “Golf is working hard to encourage more people into the sport who will realise its many health benefits.

“With 60 million golfers spanning six continents, golf has found common purpose in working with public health practitioners and policymakers to optimise the health benefits of playing the sport.”