Netminder Marr departs Fife Flyers and returns south

Fife Flyers’ back-up netminder, Jordan Marr, is returning south for season 2018-019 after signing with Peterborough Phantoms.

He will be one of three ‘keepers at the NIHL team when the action resumes in September.

Fife-born Marr has spent most of his UK career south of the border after an extended stint with Finlandia University in Michigan playing in the NCAA.

Since returning from the USA in 2015, Marr has iced with Hull Pirates and MK Lightning before joining Flyers as back-up to Andy Iles last season.

He stepped up to the plate when Iles was injured at a key part of the campaign, and enjoyed several ’man of the match’ winning performances among his 19 starts.

Marr is the first player from Todd Dutiaume’s 2017-18 squad to declare his plans for the forthcoming campaign.

He told Phantoms’ Facebook page: “I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season. I’ve played against, and know a lot, of the past team, and I know how tough a team they can be to play against, especially in Peterborough.

”They have a vastly experienced coach in Slava, who has been successfully domestically and internationally, and someone who I’m ecstatic to play under.

“I’m looking forward to playing on a team where we have the expectation to be successful every weekend and challenging for every piece of silverware available.

“I’m a competitor, I want to win and I want to use my experience I picked up from the Elite League this past season to help this Phantoms team be successful.”

Marr also tweeted his thanks to Flyers for ‘‘a very special season with a great group of guys.’’

His departure was met with disappointment on social media by many Fife fans who are keen to hear news of the first signings ahead of the club’s landmark 80th anniversary season.

The club has unveiled a six-game, four-team pre-season competition in collaboration with Manchester Storm, which will bring German and Danish opposition to both rinks, but it has yet to make any announcements regarding coaches or players.