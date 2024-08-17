Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The R&A has continued to build on its "Never Stop Playing" campaign with a new and playful initiative which has seen golf terminology pop-up at iconic Scottish landmarks.

This fresh chapter aims to heighten excitement for the AIG Women’s Open, which is set to take place from 21-25 August, 2024, at the historic Old Course in St Andrews. The latest activation cleverly merges golf with Scotland's renowned sites, continuing to engage and captivate fans in the lead-up to the Championship.



NEVER STOP PLAYING: THE R&A TRANSFORMS ICONIC SCOTTISH LOCATIONS FOR AIG WOMEN'S OPEN

This pop-up initiative follows the recent launch of the world's first playable golf billboard. Unveiled at Edinburgh's Waverley Station on 1st August, this interactive billboard allowed fans to experience the thrill of playing the par-3 8th hole of the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, host of this year’s AIG Women’s Open.

Zoe Ridgway, Championship Director of the AIG Women’s Open at The R&A, commented:

"Our latest activation is designed to infuse golf with a fresh and engaging twist, transforming iconic Scottish landmarks with golf-themed elements. As part of our 'Never Stop Playing' campaign, this initiative invites fans to see familiar sites through a new lens, amplifying their excitement and connection to the AIG Women’s Open.

“We’re thrilled to offer both new and long-time golf enthusiasts a unique way to experience the championship and celebrate the sport in a creative and memorable manner."

1. See Birdies

- Where: Edinburgh Zoo

- What: Adapted plaque at the flamingo exhibit

- Copy: "See birds at Edinburgh Zoo. See birdies at the AIG Women’s Open. St Andrews, 21st-25th August. Never Stop Playing"

2. Ground Under Repair

- Where: Victoria Street, Edinburgh

- What: Fly posters on scaffolding/building sites

- Copy: "Ground Under Repair. Never Stop Playing. AIGWO"

3. Quiet Please

- Where: The National Library, Edinburgh

- What: Quiet sign

- Copy: "Quiet Please. Never Stop Playing. AIGWO"

4. Heavy Rough

- Where: Carlton Hill

- What: Sign in heavy rough at an iconic location

- Copy: "Very heavy rough, recommended unplayable lie. Never Stop Playing. AIGWO"

5. Water Hazard

- Where: The Water of Leith Walkway

- What: Water Hazard sign

- Copy: "95 yards to clear the water. Never Stop Playing. AIGWO"

1. The 19th Hole

- Where: Loch Leven Castle

- What: Makeshift tee box facing into the loch

- Copy: "Hole 19. 596 yards. Par 5. Never Stop Playing. AIGWO"

2. Chip Shots

- Where: Anstruther Fish Bar

- What: Signpost outside

- Copy: "Chip Shop ➡ Chip Shots. Never Stop Playing. AIGWO"

With less than a week to go until the AIG Women’s Open, the Old Course at St Andrews, renowned as the home of golf, is set to showcase world-class golf. Lilia Vu, the reigning champion following her standout performance at Walton Heath last year, returns to defend her title. She’ll be joined by Yuka Saso, Amy Yang, and Ayaka Furue, all of whom have secured major victories this season. Leading the British challenge is Charley Hull, who was the runner-up in last year’s Championship and Scotland’s own Gemma Dryburgh. With these top players in action, the AIG Women’s Open is set to be an unforgettable week.

Tickets to the AIG Women’s Open are on sale via aigwomensopen.com. Adult tickets are available from £25, with Saturday tickets including a full day of golf action and entry to the Tom Grennan concert priced at £60.

To encourage children and young people to attend the AIG Women’s Open, The R&A will continue the successful ‘Kids go Free’ programme on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, which provides children under-16-years-old free entry to the Championship when accompanied by a paying adult. Half-price youth tickets are also available on those days for 16-24-year-olds. Junior and youth tickets for Saturday's golf action and Tom Grennan concert are £20 and £40 respectively.

Hospitality packages are also on general sale, offering an unrivalled way to experience the Championship in which guests can enjoy over ten hours of world-class action and fully inclusive hospitality. Visit www.aigwomensopen.com for further information.

For information on the AIG Women’s Open or to purchase tickets, please visit www.aigwomensopen.com.