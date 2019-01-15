New captain’s drive tees off a day of fundraising at EdenFields

At the start of the year EdenFields Golf Club captain Jim Colliar drove into his second year of office and opened play in the opening monthly medal of the year. After play the members met in the clubhouse for refreshments and the presentation of the clubs annual charity donation took place.

A donation of £1320.00p was presented to Staff Nurse Siri Sinclair of Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital Cupar by club member Mary Russell who’s husband Gordon had been cared for by the staff of Tarvit Ward in 2017.

The donation is to be used for the purchase of an INR (International Normalised Ratio) machine which will be used to check blood samples on the ward.

The use of the machine will allow staff to check blood samples quickly and save the cost of having the samples sent for analysis.