New defenceman Rick Pinkston ready to roll with Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers’ new defenceman Rick Pinkston only had to turn to former college team-mate, Charley Mosey, to get the inside track on life in Kirkcaldy.

The duo iced together at Dartmouth College in 2013-14.

And the American blueline says he is ready to roll after a stop-start year playing for Atlanta Gladiators in the ECHL.

“It’s a little bit of a distance from Atlanta and a little bit of a difference in climate, that’s for sure!” he said.

Last season was “frustrating” for the D-man as he felt he didn’t make progress in the way he would have liked.

“The team made a lot of strides from years prior, and it was a good group of guys in the locker room,” he said, “but for me it was definitely trying at times.

“Each year you want to improve upon the previous and I felt as if I stagnated a bit in terms of the way that I play.

“But all in all, it was a good experience on and off the ice.”

Pinkston also iced with Norfolk Admirals last season, and his CV includes spells with San Jose Baracudas, Allen Americans and Manchester Monarchs.

The option to cross the Atlantic came at the perfect time.

“It was partly the opportunity to live abroad and be a working professional full time,’’ he said.

“I heard nothing but good things about the organisation and the coaching here and I’d seen who a lot of the new signings were prior to my own signing and that really was enticing. I’d crossed paths with a few of the guys before – I’d played against Brett Bulmer a few times last season and Paul Crowder a few season’s prior also.”

Now Pinkston says the team is determined to improve on last year’s successes.

“They’ve definitely set a high bar so it’s up to us to really move on this coming year. ‘‘

Pinkston says the Flyers will see a mobile defenceman when he takes to the ice.

“I’m more of a two-way player who is responsible in his own zone,” he said.

“I contribute offensively as well but knowing I am a defenceman I take pride in my play at my own end.”

He added: “It was a long summer so I’m very excited for the season ahead.”

As much as I enjoy the weather during the summer I’m definitely ready to get playing!”