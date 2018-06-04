New facility to help next generation of Fife footballers

Fife’s first indoor football training facility was officially opened last Wednesday by provost Jim Leishman.



The Fife Council and sportscotland funded facility at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre is managed by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust who hosted the event.

Gathering at the facility to mark the opening were representatives from sportscotland, Fife Elite Football Academy, Glenrothes Strollers Football Club and Raith Rovers Football Club.

The indoor training facility, built next to the existing outdoor synthetic turf pitches and athletics track, is available for casual bookings and has become an important asset for Fife Football Performance Academy, Fife Elite Football Academy, grassroots football programmes and clubs.

Speaking at the opening, David Ewart, lead manager, facilities for sportscotland, said: “At sportscotland we are working with partners like Fife Council, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust and the Scottish Football Association to deliver sports facilities that will really make a positive and sustainable contribution to local communities and aspiring athletes.

“The indoor football training centre is a great addition to the existing facilities at the centre and will enable the academy programmes and clubs to continue to develop the skills of Fife’s young footballers all year round.

"We were delighted to invest £400,000 of National Lottery funding in this project and it’s fantastic to see it officially opened.”

Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman said: “It’s a fitting tribute to Glenrothes, in its 70th anniversary year, that we’re celebrating the opening of this ambitious new regional facility. It will undoubtedly offer a real focus for training and development that will strengthen the good work that is already being done by the council’s football development team.

“It is important that we continue to increase opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity and I’m delighted that this training facility will help us to offer a stronger pathway for Fife’s footballers.”

Ed Watson, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The indoor football training centre has become a great addition to the wide range of facilities available at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, and, we hope that more and more people from across Fife will use the facility for training.

“The official opening confirms the importance of providing accessible physical activity opportunities for people of all ages and abilities so that the communities of Fife can enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of getting active.”