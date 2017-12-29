New Kids the only victors in a tough week for town sides

It was a difficult week for St Andrews teams in the Dundee and District Table Tennis League.

Prefects had a tough match against Aces, losing 10-0.

Clyde Johnson did well to win a set against each of the trio of Jason Fleming, Mark Lundberg, and Grant Williams.

Emma Bissett also did well to win a set against Grant, whilst Bonifac Legrady was unfortunate not to take a set against Grant, having lost two sets at deuce.

Swots also had a tough game against Brechin.

Brechin’s John Anderson and Derek Mitchell won all of their singles games, and their doubles game together.

Emma Bissett and Collin Bleak both beat Aaron Robertson, and Dave was unfortunate to not add to the score-board as he lost to Aaron 11-9 in the deciding set in the first game of the night.

Truants lost 6-4 to Lundin Lasers.

Graham Wood did well to win his three singles games and Knut Radmer also won one of his singles games 3-1 against Ron Filsell, but Alain Leger was unable to pick up any sets on the night.

Crucial to Lundin Lasers’ win was the doubles game, which Graham and Knut were unfortunate to lose 3-2.

New Kids got the only win of the week for St Andrews, winning 7-3 against Comets.

Ian Smith won his singles games 3-0, 3-0, and 3-1.

Howard Lee finished his night with a strong 11-3, 11-8, 11-0 win over Jill Milne.

He lost his first game 3-2 against Glenn Christie, but beat Fraser Smith 14-12 in the deciding set.

Kong Wan also had two five-set games at the start of the night, losing to Fraser before beating Jill 15-13 in the deciding set.

Howard and Ian combined to win a strong doubles game against Glenn and Fraser 3-1.

Prospects drew 5-5 with Missiles, but were unfortunate not to win the fixture.

Fabio Sani beat David Hunter and Jim Hodson 3-0 and came through in a tough 3-2 game against Daniel Russell.

Sandy Pearson also beat David and Jim 3-0 but found Daniel too tough, losing 3-1.

Dave Goddard lost all three games 3-2.