New midweek league for St Serfs members
The summer league starts on May 26 and is followed by four more legs.
The winter league begins on October 27 and also has four other legs and the club have also revealed details of their new midweek league which begins on June 12.
George Harris, the secretary, also indicated that the popular summer sweep is on July 28 and the winter trophy is set for December 29.
Fixtures for the summer league are leg one: May 26, Balmerino, fishing 9.30am to 1.30pm; leg two: June 30: Elliot Beach, fishing 12.30 to 5.30; leg 3: August 25: St Monans to St Andrews, fishing 10.30 to 3.30; leg 4: September 22: Montrose Beach, fishing 9.30 to 2.30; leg 5: October 6, Carnoustie to Victoria car park, Arbroath 9am to 2pm.
The winter league matches are on October 27, St Monans to St Andrews, fishing 2pm to 7pm; November 10, Arbroath to Montrose, fishing noon to 5pm; November 24, Tangle Ha’ to Inverbervie, fishing 1pm to 6pm; January 12, Carnoustie to Arbroath, fishing 3pm to 8pm; February 9, Carnloustie to inverbervie, fishing 3.30pm to 7.30pm.
The midweek league first-leg is on June 12 at Monifieth Beach, fishing 11am to 3pm; June 10, Carnoustie Beach, 10am to 2pm; August 21, Corran, 10.30 to 2.30; August 28, Connell, 10.30am to 3.30pm; September 18, Tayport, 2pm to 6pm.