New Year but the same old form for Fife Athletics Club

Fife AC athletes started the year in style at the Glasgow Milers Meet, which doubled up as the Scottish 3000m Championships, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The meet featured top athletes from across the UK, including world no 1 over 1500m, Laura Muir of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, and Team GB Olympian Beth Potter of Victoria Park City of Glasgow.

Twins Iain and Gavin McWhinnie recorded excellent personal bests of 9.10.23 and 9.26.04.

Training partners Owen Miller and Ben Sandilands also ran well, with Owen narrowly missing his personal best in 8.38.92 and Ben running a personal best of 9.26.22.

Jenny Selman shaved nearly 30 seconds off her 3000m, running 9.49.05.

A club spokesman said: “Congratulations also to the 13 Fife AC athletes who have been selected to compete at the prestigious Inter District Cross Country Championships in Stirling this weekend.”

Those selected are : Senior women: Annabel Simpson, Megan Crawford, Jen Spence.

U15 girls: Anna Hedley, Anna Dalglish, Isla Hedley

U13 girls: Isla Thoms, Ruby Russell

Senior men: Tristan Rees

U17 men: Iain McWhinnie, Ben Sandilands, Gavin McWhinnie

U15 boys: Struan Bennett

The event is part of the new Great Stirling Cross Country, which will also see Fife AC’s Steph Pennycook represent Scotland in the International 4 x 1.5k relay.