Nightmare Series is a dream for Leven’s Chris

Leven Las Vegas runners were amongst those competing at the seventh and final after-dark torchlit Nightmare Series race of 2017-18.

The venue on this occasion was Elie Holiday Park and the stunning surrounding woodland and coastal area of Shell Bay.

Elie Holiday Park has a prominent pirate ship on site so there was a pirate theme for the event.

Appearing from Leven Las Vegas Running Club were Chris Russell, Bryan McLaren, Matthew Miller, John Kay, Terry Cullen, Gordon Christie, Daniel Haran, Annie Gibson and Jeff Taylor.

Chris Russell was first to finish on the night, confirming him as male winner of the series overall.

The club’s Bryan McLaren and Annie Gibson also picked up prizes for their good performances throughout the series.

Proceeds from the Nightmare series are donated to charity, with a fantastic sum of over £1200 raised for Fife Society for the Blind and Kinghorn RNLI.

Chris followed up his midweek success with a fine run at the Chilly Willy trail race in Glenrothes on Sunday morning where he finished first in his age category.

A couple of Leven Las Vegas members headed abroad last week to take part in events.

Further afield, Ruth Cruickshank travelled to Utrecht in the Netherlands to take part in the city’s half marathon while Carole Mowbray jetted off to Tenerife to run in the Fuentealta Vilaflor Trail Marathon on the slopes of Mount Teide.

Carole finished as first female veteran and third female overall, a fantastic achievement as she prepares for the challenge of running the full extent of the West Highland Way later in the year.

At the weekend parkruns several LLV members took advantage of pleasant weather conditions to set new personal best times in competition.

Making improvements at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy and Craigtoun Park in St Andrews were Matthew Miller, Jemma Guild, Lesley Turnbull, Jenni Johnstone, Dawn Watson and Lynsay Bell.