Nightmare series race goes like a dream for Chris

At the time of year when most people wouldn’t dream of going for a run on the beach in the dark, 80 runners set off in the gloom of a Friday night to take part in the annual Nightmare Event the Blacker Than Black Black Rock Race.

The race is run across the sands of Pettycur Bay to the Black Rock and back.

Leven Las Vegas Running Club were represented by John Kay, Bryan McLaren, Terry Cullen, Gordon Christie, Douglas Clews, Tam Cullen, Karen Richards, Bex Oakenfull and Annie Gibson with LLV’s Chris Russell coming out ahead of a tussle with Dundee Road Runners’ Malcolm O’Connell to win. Kinghorn RNLI were on hand to assist the runners who raised £280 on the night, donated to the RNLI.

At the parkruns ten LLV were in action with Peter Rieu-Clarke notably travelling down to Norwich for the Colney Island parkrun, where he very narrowly missed the course record for his age category by five seconds.

In Falkland on Sunday, eighteen LLV took part in Bob’s Run, a 5k event taking in the trails of the Falkland Estate in memory of the late Bob Stark with proceeds going to Prostate Cancer Scotland.

The run was the last of the Morton Running Company’s 2018 Grand Prix series where 11 local running clubs have taken part in a league competition over the last 12 months. LLV finished the 2018 Grand Prix as winners of the series.

Couch to 5k graduate Colin Aitken ran around the streets of Dundee dressed up as Santa with his daughter in the Archie Foundation Santa Dash, in aid of Tayside Children’s Hospital.