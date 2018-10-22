No let up in racing for the Anster Haddies

Anster Haddies kicked off the weekend with the ever popular parkrun on Saturday morning.

In Melbourne, Australia, Duncan Hall finished the Maribyrnong Parkrun in 33.29.

At St Andrews Parkrun, Eric Anderson finished the three mile three lap route of Craigtoun Park in 30.17.

At Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, Jas Baillie finished second MV55 in 21.11, followed by Natalie McKay who finished third female overall in 24.19.

The racing continued for the local club, with members racing part in other events across the area.

On Sunday, Haddies took part in the second race in the Nutcracker Trail Race series, held in Couls Den, near Glenrothes.

Racing the 5.5 mile route, Titch Shaw finished first Haddie in 43.34 and 1st MV60, followed by George Findlay second MV60 in 43.37.

Ewan Cameron was next in 47.21, Lynne Herd finished third FV40 in 47.25 and Allan Galloway in 53.11.

Sisters Tracy Chalmers and Jackie Galloway finished the race together in 1.01.27, with Jackie finishing second FV55.

Training tonight (Wednesday) is the first in the Mars Bar race series, which sees club members race the same four mile route once a month for the next six months to try and beat their previous times over the distance.

As always, new members are welcome to join the Anstruther team.

For any information on how to get started, visit haddies.weebly.com or the club’s Facebook page.