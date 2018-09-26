No shortage of competition for club’s triathletes across the country

It’s been a busy spell for the junior triathletes of East Fife Triathlon Club.

With an ever-expanding calendar of junior events, there are many racing opportunities for young triathletes up and down the country.

The popular West Lothian triathlon saw Jamie and Cammy McDonald competing along with Sam Jaffray who raced well to finish second in his race.

Also achieving recent silver medals were Robbie and Adam Phillips at the Spring into Duathlon event at Strathclyde Park.

The following week Robbie went one better when he claimed a gold medal at the Peebles junior triathlon.

Both Adam and Robbie raced all three events in the Borders junior triathlon series and placed highly in the final overall series results.

At the recent Under-20 British triathlon festival at Mallory Park, Anna Hedley represented Scotland in the Inter-Regional Championship races.

In her individual event Anna finished only a handful of seconds from the podium places in fifth position but took the top step of the podium when she and three of her Scotland teammates finished first in the mixed team relay.

Galashiels was the venue for a junior triathlon that saw a record-breaking entry of fifteen East Fife junior athletes.

The first race of the day saw Darcy McIntosh finish third and Jack Anderson finish fifth in the Tristarts category.

The Tristars 1 race saw Beinn Anderson (second), Sam Jaffray (3) and Emmy Wallard (2) finish in podium places, and there were also excellent displays from Rebecca Black (4) and Reilly McIntosh (5).

Podium places in the Tristars 2 race went to Freya Hedley (1) and Maddy Wallard (3), with other notable performances from Amy Hargreaves (4), Liam Black (8) and Katie Smith (7).

And to end the day Ruby Methven and Isla Hedley took the top two steps of the podium in the Tristars 3 race with Libby Smith finishing close behind in fifth.

Additional podium finishes for Beinn Anderson, Sam Jaffray and Katie Smith at the recent Helix duathlon festival mean the East Fife triathlon club juniors are in a very strong position in the Triathlon Scotland legends ranking series.

A nation-wide series that recognises the quantity and quality of race results achieved by all members of a triathlon club throughout the season, it is hoped that the East Fife juniors can go one better than last year’s second place finish and scoop the top award in the small club category.

A club spokesman said: “As the club develops further in its aim to provide an expanding programme of training opportunities for young triathletes, the club is keen to hear from any prospective new members.

“Please contact eftcjuniors@gmail.com for further information and details about the specific swim, bike and run sessions the club can offer children aged 8-16.”