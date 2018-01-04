North east Fife curlers set to host Canadians

There will be local interest when Team Canada’s curlers visit Scotland in an attempt to retain the Canadian Challenge Trophy.

The Canadians tasted victory early in 2017, when Team Scotland visited Ontario for the inaugural games.

Both curling teams are made up of disabled curlers from each country and are accompanied by their coaches and include all types of physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities.

The Canadians arrive on Tuesday, January 9 and will play some 13 ice sessions over six days, at venues including Fife Ice Arena, The Peak in Stirling, Kinross and Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Other teams will play against the Canadians while they are in Scotland and they will be made up of curlers from the SDGC, wheelchair and blind and vision impaired Communities.

Team Scotland include a couple of players from this area and are skipped by Stevie Cunningham from Sauchie.

Also in the sie are Bob Drysdale (Tayport), Jim Gales (Springfield), Robert Inness Dumfries, Jim Thomson (Millport).

Coaches are Shelly Cunningham and Janet Gales.

Team Canada from Hamilton Toronto and Ottawa, are Donna Hawkins (skip), Gary Saxon, Darlene Wilson Woods, Bill Watson.

The Canadian coaches are Bill and Mary Malcolmson.

More information on the Canadian visit, disabled curling in Scotland and the fixtures planned, is available at www.scottishdgc.org.uk