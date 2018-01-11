Nostalgia: No plexi meant players tumbling over the boards

Before plexi was installed, ice hockey players coming to Fife knew there was every chance they’d end up tumbling over the boards.

Over the decades, even the best skaters have found themselves checked with such momentum they ended up tumbling over the top and landing in an undignified heap on the walkway!

It happened 25 years ago ... in a 1993 hockey game in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Peter Jones)

One or two even managed to have a shoving match or a fight before scrambling back over the boards to get on with the game.

One of the most famous moments came in 1993 when Fife Flyers’ import defenceman Ryan Kummu hit David Longstaff of Whitley Warriors.

The impact saw him tumble upside down, and Kummu caught him by the ankles and dangled him off the ice pad!

It has to go down as one of the most memorable penalties ever taken at Fife Ice Arena.

Fife Flyers - a player falls over the boards in a game circa 1993. The Fife skater is Doug Marsden.

The incident happened in a game staged back in 1993 ... 25 years ago!

‘Lobby’ wasn’t the only player to suffer at the hands of the famous old boards … as our other picture shows.

Flyers players Doug Marsden and Iain Robertson stay firmly on the ice, while this unidentified opponent flies out of play!