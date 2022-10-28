Bill McLellan

He was a versatile sportsman, a highly regarded teacher and successful businessman.

His most notable athletic achievements were winning the 1964 ‘Powderhall’ New Year Sprint aged 20 and setting a British professional long Jump record in 1967.

In addition, he won the Scottish Light Events championship four times.

Bill was a very promising footballer, twice selected to represent Scottish Boys’ Clubs only for injury to disrupt his progress before going on to enjoy success in Junior football. Later Bill took up golf playing off a single figure handicap at Lundin Links where he won several trophies.

A graduate of Jordanhill Physical Education College, he enjoyed an excellent teaching reputation, ultimately as Principal of P.E. at Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy where he coached various sports.

After early retirement he and wife ‘Sam’ successfully ran a hotel in Coaltown of Wemyss in conjunction with his golf business ‘McLellan Golf ‘, catering for players mainly from abroad on golfing holidays.

William McLennan was born in East Wemyss in 1943 to mother Barbara following her relationship with a Polish Flight Sergeant based at Leuchars. Bill was brought up in East Wemyss in a happy home by grandparents, William, a miner, and Maggie, first attending the local primary school before going to Buckhaven High School.

Initially football was his main sport, making a name for himself as a high scoring centre forward but a knee injury in a reserve match for East Fife prevented him playing in the Scottish Boys’ Clubs’ fixtures and put football on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thereafter he concentrated on athletics while at College and in the summer of 1963 took part in Ceres Games in Fife where an £8 win in the sprints caught the eye of local trainer Andrew Mitchell of Kelty.

At this time there was a strict divide between professional and amateur athletics, one consequence being that only amateurs could represent Scotland internationally. As a ‘pro’ Bill could not attain international selection but his best performances were worthy of that status.

An astute coach, Mitchell made plans to train Bill for the famous New Year Sprint which was run on handicaps, a potentially lucrative event through betting winnings. As a favourable handicap was essential, Mitchell organised a low key build up with Bill only competing sparingly to keep him ‘under the radar’ to improve handicap prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the Sprint, Mitchell arranged an intensive ‘prep’ for Bill based in Kelty where he ate the best of foods and trained hard every day at Pitreavie in ‘top secret’ conditions, usually wearing a balaclava to conceal his identity for betting purposes.

Bill applied himself assiduously and by 1st January 1964, when the event began at Newtongrange, was in top condition. On a cold blustery day he won his heat comfortably and the next day narrowly won his cross tie to reach the Final. Off a decent handicap of 7 yards, he became favourite at odds of 1-4 on. In the near dark in front of a crowd of 5,000 and against a strong wind, he held his lead all the way to defeat runner up Stuart Hogg to claim a memorable victory worth £250 and a gold medal. Mitchell and backers won a considerable sum on the betting, perhaps about £10,000 with Bill given an extra £50, bringing his winnings to £300, worth about £5,000 now.

Meantime his knee condition had improved to enable him play football for Junior side St. Andrews United for a couple of seasons, winning the Fife Junior League in 1965 thanks in part to his goalscoring skills.

His New Year Sprint win provided the springboard for Bill’s long successful Highland games career competing the length and breadth of Scotland and also in Lake District Games till the late 1970’s. While he had made his mark as a sprinter he was also an excellent jumper and pole vaulter at a time when landing pits consisted of meagre sand or frequently only grass. His versatility enabled him win many prizes, reckoning he achieved about 300 first places in these events, his greatest motivation being competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his best days came at Aberdeen Games in 1967 when he set a new British Professional Long Jump record of 23’ 7 ½“ and won the 100 yards in a very fast 9.75 secs., albeit wind assisted. In 1969 he coached then pupil Bert Oliver to success in the ‘Powderhall’ Youth Sprint and once stopped competing became National High Jump Coach for a spell.

He taught in various schools including the secure Rossie Farm School near Montrose where he dealt with challenging young offenders before being appointed Principal of P.E. at Viewforth High School in 1975. Bill had first married in the 1960’s when sons John and Andrew were born but was later divorced.

In 1977 future wife Sheila, known as ‘Sam,’ was appointed Bill’s assistant with the couple afterwards forming a relationship leading to marriage in 1980 and Bill welcoming her children Beth, Stuart and Ailsa into the household.

In 1986 once Bill retired from teaching, the couple bought the Earl David Hotel in Coaltown of Wemyss which they built into a successful business with his golf enterprise very popular. After ten years they sold up and did a lot of travelling, including to North America, Hawaii, Dubai, Cambodia, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of Mensa, Bill was adept at crosswords, played bridge, bowls, enjoyed his guitar and wrote poetry in Scots.

A well rounded, sociable and popular individual, family was important to him and he followed his grandchildrens’ sporting pursuits closely. He is survived by his wife, children and ten grandchildren.