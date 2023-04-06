Obstacle test as MacTuff brings summer event to Knockhill Racing Circuit
MacTuff, Scotland's original and toughest obstacle course event since 2016, traditionally hosts a pilgrimage for adventure and thrill seekers each January, to enjoy and endure an obstacle challenge in the delights of the Scottish winter.
For the first time, it has launched an adult event to take place in May, to encourage participants to an obstacle course challenge in what will 'hopefully' better and warmer weather on a choice of distances to suit all levels of fitness.The 7k will attract both first timers and returning participants alike,and is a great introduction to MacTuff, providing a stiff but doable course for those even with a basic level of fitness.There are 15km and 21km distances for those looking to push both their physical and mental dexterity which provide a more testing course with some brutal elements which include a 2km tyre carry through streams and hilly terrain.
Dunfermline Pipers will provide a stirring send-off at the start competitors set off in a haze of coloured smoke bombs and fireworks and take on fun – and not so fun – natural and man made obstacles. They will navigate through grass, woodland, mud and water, before finishing to a well earned medal.MacTuff is the obstacle course event born in Scotland that will strip away your bravado and courage and make you feel gubbed at the finish line!
Entries come with free parking and camping from May 4-8, a free t-shirt, photos, and medal. There is also free access for spectators.