Oliver smashes his PBs at top event

Oliver Goad of Cupar and District Swim Club joined other top level swimmers at the 2019 Scottish National Age Groups Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Oliver qualified in his age category for the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke events.

The Friday saw the freestyle competition and Oliver swam a new personal best in the morning to secure a place in the final.

After several hours waiting for the evening final, he did the same again to come 10th overall across all of Scotland.

Sunday an even early for the backstroke event.

Again Oliver broke his PB, finishing 16th in Scotland.

A clubs spokesman said following the event: “ Well done to Oliver, and also to the Cupar and District coaching team.