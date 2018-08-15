Ollie makes a splash as season ends in Sheffield

Ollie Carter ended the swimming season on a high at the British Para Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Ollie reached the finals of 100m and 400m freestyle and set a massive personal best for 400m freestyle of 4.21.85.

This will be yet another S10 Scottish record for the ex Bell Baxter HS pupil who heads to university after the holidays.

Not surprisingly Ollie is over the moon at maintaining the form he has displayed throughout the swimming year.

Ollie has learned that he has been selected for the Scottish Swimming Senior Silver Squad and is waiting to hear about his position within the British Swimming performance framework.

Ollie is a member of Carnegie Swimming Club and is coached by Morag Mitchell.